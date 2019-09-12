Christian Yelich does not need surgery

Christian Yelich is still out for the remainder of the season after fouling a ball off his knee the other night, but there is some good news: he does not need surgery and the injury is not expected to give him any long-term trouble.

That was the announcement from the Brewers this morning, who said that the right patella fracture is “small,” that he should be sidelined for 8-10 weeks, but that there shouldn’t be any lingering effects of it. The club will seek a second opinion, but there is no expectation that that will change the diagnosis.

Yelich was on an MVP-trajectory for the second straight season when he went down and finishes his season batting .329/.429/.671 with 44 homers, 97 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 328 total bases and WAR of 7.1.