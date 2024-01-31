Was Christian Wood upset he didn’t start versus the Hawks?

After winning five of seven games and showing signs of life, the Los Angeles Lakers took a step back on Monday when they got trounced 135-119 by the Houston Rockets, a team they definitely should’ve beaten without much trouble.

They took the court again on Tuesday versus the Atlanta Hawks, but they would have to play without Anthony Davis, who was ruled out due to hip spasms.

Head coach Darvin Ham decided to start Jaxson Hayes, who has played sparingly of late, in Davis’ place instead of Christian Wood, who has played fairly well over the last few weeks.

Before the opening tip, Wood posted a cryptic tweet that seemed to hint he was unhappy about not starting.

Lol — 35 (@Chriswood_5) January 31, 2024

Wood did play relatively well, scoring nine efficient points and grabbing eight rebounds in 22 minutes. But the Lakers lost again, this time by the final score of 138-122.

Wood denied he was unhappy about not starting

After the game versus the Hawks, Wood was asked about his tweet.

Christian Wood explains his “Lol” tweet before the game and breaks down where the Lakers need to improve defensively. pic.twitter.com/13HOleQnzq — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 31, 2024

“I meant to quote something, but I didn’t have the quote. I thought I did, and I just pressed send and I couldn’t check my phone before because we had to go out. But it was an accident. … It came off a certain type of way. I didn’t mean it that way.”

Wood followed up that statement by claiming the tweet was “not basketball-related.”

