Christian Wood unamused by Friday’s fan streaker at Toyota Center

As expected, veteran center Christian Wood didn’t play for the Rockets in Friday’s home loss to Sacramento. It’s all part of Houston’s plan in the waning days of the 2021-22 season to prioritize minutes for younger prospects, and perhaps to bolster their 2022 NBA draft positioning.

However, Wood, Eric Gordon, and Dennis Schroder are still with the team and attending games, particularly with the Rockets on a four-game homestand at Toyota Center. So on Friday, even though Wood wasn’t present between the lines, he did have a front-row seat on the bench.

That gave him an up close and personal view (perhaps too personal) of Friday’s most memorable moment. It occurred in the third quarter, when a streaker wearing nothing but shoes, black socks, and an American flag Speedo stormed the court, leading to a brief disruption of the game. Ultimately, he was slammed to the ground by security officers who then carried him away in the air, holding his arms and legs.

“That was my first time witnessing a man go streaking during a game. Please never again,” Wood tweeted with a nauseated-face emoji.

By contrast, Kings center Damian Jones said postgame that he found the incident “pretty funny.” That said, he may have been in a better mood because, unlike Wood, his team ultimately won the game.

That was my first time witnessing a man go streaking during a game .. please never again🤢 — Christian Wood (@Chriswood_5) April 2, 2022

The streaker appears to have been Seabass Perez, a professional bodyboarder from California. Perez, who posted pictures of the incident to his 44,000-plus followers on Instagram, posted a video to his account last weekend of him stripping down to the same American flag Speedo outfit and jumping on a counter inside a Ross Dress for Less Store.

Further disciplinary measures against Perez, who was taken off to loud cheers by fans, were not immediately announced by the Rockets or NBA.

Story continues

Related

Rockets to rest Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Dennis Schroder; rookies to play more Why the Rockets decided not to trade Eric Gordon, Christian Wood

List