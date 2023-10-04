Christian Wood talks about turning around his reputation

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed big man Christian Wood several weeks ago, some fans were amazed the team was able to pick up a man who averaged 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds a game the last three seasons for the veteran’s minimum.

But when a player as skilled as him is available for such a low price, there is a reason, and in Wood’s case, it is his reputation.

While playing with the Dallas Mavericks last year and the Houston Rockets the previous two seasons, he developed a reputation as a no-defense-playing, ball-hogging stat stuffer with an inflated sense of his value. He has an incredible opportunity to turn all that around with the Lakers this season, and he seems motivated.

He told the media that he has never had any problems with any of the teams he has played for and how motivated he is to do well this year (h/t Clutch Points).

"I think there's a lot of false narrative out there that was about me… I've never had any problems with any team… This will probably be one of my most motivated seasons." Lakers big man Christian Wood speaks on the rumors about his character 👀pic.twitter.com/pejoWlK5tD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2023

Wood may not end up starting for Los Angeles, but he will be given a key role off the bench, likely as an instant offense man. If he also provides some defense and rebounding, runs the floor hard in transition and embraces a reduced role, he can definitely turn around his reputation 180 degrees.

After all, this is a city where such redemption stories are regularly depicted on the television screen and on the silver screen.

