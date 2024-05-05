Christian Wood ‘loved’ playing for the Lakers this season

Maybe the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t totally ravaged by the injury bug this season, but a number of their supporting players had trouble staying healthy and spent a considerable amount of time on the injured list.

Most notably, guard Gabe Vincent missed almost every game from early November to late March due to a knee ailment that required surgery. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt was limited to 29 games because of a heel ailment and midfoot sprain, and Rui Hachimura missed some time due to multiple ailments.

Christian Wood was brought in last summer in order to provide some depth and scoring punch off the bench. The big man had become a proven scorer over the last few years, but he was a disappointment as a Laker.

He went on the shelf for the rest of the season in February due to a knee injury that led to him undergoing surgery. But based on a tweet he posted, it sounds like he would like to stay with the Lakers.

Loved my first year playing for my Hometown team, I Wish I wasn’t hurt majority of the season, But all in all it was a dream come True for me.. I will be better and 100% healthy next season . — 35 (@Chriswood_5) May 3, 2024

In 50 games this season, Wood averaged 6.9 points on 46.6% overall shooting and 30.7% from 3-point range in 17.4 minutes. It was a far cry from the 18.1 points on 50.9% from the field and 38.1% from downtown in 29.3 minutes a game he averaged in the previous three campaigns.

He has a player option for about $3 million that he can either accept or decline for next season.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire