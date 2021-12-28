Christian Wood bounces pass off fan's head, offers her Rockets tickets

Christian Wood was just a bit off with an outlet pass against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

The Houston Rockets center targeted teammate Josh Christopher at midcourt after corralling a defensive rebound. Instead, he found the unsuspecting head of a fan walking three rows deep.

Christian Wood nailed a fan with an errant pass 😅 pic.twitter.com/Au16h722bF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2021

D'oh!

To Wood's and everyone's relief, the fan appeared to shake it off and carry on with her business. Wood looked in genuine despair before it was clear that she was OK.

After the Hornets' 123-99 win, Wood wanted to make sure everybody was on good terms. He made an offer on Instagram to secure the fan courtside seats to a Rockets game of her choice.

Which — is certainly a kind gesture. But is it really something the unplanned recipient of his pass wants? Monday's game was in Charlotte. Assuming she's a Hornets fan — or not a Rockets fan, at least — does she really want to travel 1,000 miles to Houston to watch a sorry Rockets team play basketball? And does she want to be anywhere near courtside when Wood's on the court?

Maybe by off-chance she's a huge Rockets fan who just happened to be in Charlotte on Monday. It seems unlikely. Maybe Wood can hook up with Michael Jordan and arrange to get her some Hornets gear instead.