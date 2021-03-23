Christian Wood

Reuters

Mark Stone had two goals and an assist and William Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored four times in the third period to hand the St. Louis Blues a 5-1 loss on Monday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which remained three points ahead of second-place Colorado in the West Division. The Golden Knights begin a two-game series with the Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.