Christian Wood

Golden Boy President Eric Gomez discusses says Vergil Ortiz Jr. is ready for high-profile fighters like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford following his dominant win against Maurice Hooker.
UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mel Kiper released his Mock Draft 3.0 and he has the Eagles drafting Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU
Lonzo Ball could be set for a huge payday this upcoming offseason with his restricted free agent contract as he eyes a $20 million deal.
A chaotic, upset-laden first week of the NCAA tournament yielded a Sweet 16 nobody saw coming. Which teams have realistic title hopes? And which won't be around much longer?
Corey Davis may have given a hint about the Jets' plans for Sam Darnold.
Rebecca Lobo, Becky Hammon, Alyssa Mills and Cheryl Miller all got a shoutout on Monday night in San Antonio.
Haliburton lambasted fans tagging him and celebrating Ball's apparent season-ending injury.
The Cincinnati Bengals make a big splash in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft after free agency.
The team was eventually allowed to continue to its destination and is unharmed but shaken by the incident.
White had refused to accept Nurmagomedov’s announcement, made following a second-round submission of Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 24 in the main event of UFC 254.
There’s a new leader in the Power Rankings this week – and Kyle Larson is just getting started. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams should be a change of pace for D'Andre Swift on the field and a impactful presence off it.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriros have shown interest in Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Mark Stone had two goals and an assist and William Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored four times in the third period to hand the St. Louis Blues a 5-1 loss on Monday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which remained three points ahead of second-place Colorado in the West Division. The Golden Knights begin a two-game series with the Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Monday, and it got awkward when he brought up his USC firing.
"I’ve heard from Doc Rivers telling me about his 18-game losing streak one year, and then winning the championship the following year."
Joseph Bramlett and his member partner, Andrew Biggadike, won Monday's Seminole Pro-Member.
After an opening day of top seeds holding serve, the women's NCAA Tournament became a little less predictable Monday as double-digit seeds BYU, Belmont and Wright State advanced. No. 11 BYU got things started with a 69-66 victory over sixth-seeded Rutgers for the tournament's first upset. Wright State, seeded 13th, followed a short time later by eliminating No. 4 seed Arkansas 66-62.
The New York Giants have agreed to terms with CB Adoree Jackson and this is how Twitter reacted to the news.