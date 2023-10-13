Christian Williams: Connor Brace wins Derby race to support trainer's family

Chepstow Racecourse is the home of the Welsh Grand National

Connor Brace rode Recoup to victory at Chepstow on Friday to earn bragging rights over his fellow Welsh jockeys in a special Unibet Welsh Jump Jockeys' Derby.

The charity race was organised to show support for the family of trainer Christian Williams, whose six-year-old daughter Betsy was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year.

Chepstow Racecourse was able to announce before the race that more than £10,000 had already been raised for Latch, the Welsh children's cancer charity that has been helping the family.

Brace held off the challenge of Ladypacksapunch ridden by Ben Jones, with Williams' Scottish National-winning Kitty's Light - ridden by Jack Tudor - finishing third in the 1m4f race.

"It was brilliant, great, it was very special to us, (wife) Charlotte, the children here and all the staff and family," Williams told At The Races afterwards.

"It's been tough, my daughter's got cancer so it's tough, but it's great to see Kitty's Light here as well, thanks for the owners for letting us run him - he ran a lovely race but it was Betsy's day today, it wasn't about getting upset if you don't win a charity race!"

The racing community has rallied around the Williams family and Friday's Welsh Jump Jockeys' Derby at the home of Welsh racing was organised to continue that support as well as raise money for charity.

The race, although run over the flat, featured 10 of the leading Welsh jump jockeys including the likes of Sean Bowen - currently leading the British Jump Jockeys' Championship standings - his brother James, Brace, Tudor, Jones, Ellis Collier, Alan Johns and Richard Patrick.

Christian Williams with wife Charlotte, daughters Betsy and Tilly and Scottish Grand National winner, Kitty's Light

It was been an uplifting week for the Williams family, with the Welsh trainer revealing in the lead up to Chepstow that his daughter has recently been able to return to school.

"It's been a tough seven months now but she (Betsy) went back to school last week so that was great, a very special day," Williams had said.

"There's still a long road to go but just hope and pray for a bit of luck, and she's started maintenance now and that goes on until 25th May.

"We're being very grateful for the support we've had; it's just been a wonderful week to see her go back to school."

Successful days at the racetrack have provided some much-needed distraction for the Williams family as they deal with Betsy's cancer treatment, with April's win double at the Scottish Grand National and Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown for Kitty's Light giving cheer in particular.

Phil Bell, the regional director west at Arena Racing Company, had said earlier in the week that he hoped the Derby would be another race the Williams family will be able to look back on with fondness.

"The entire Welsh horse racing community is rallying around to support Christian and his family," Bell had said.

"We felt it was important, as the biggest racecourse in Wales, to do what we could to raise awareness and money.

"This is a golden era for Welsh jockeys, and we thought the idea of the charity race involving all of them would be the perfect vehicle for fundraising."

Access information and support on cancer through BBC Action Line here.