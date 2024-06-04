Christian Wilkins makes strong first impression at Raiders OTA’s

The Raiders are wrapping up their Organized Training Activities (OTA’s) this week. And thus ends the first phase of their offseason training as a team. Who stood out the most? Well, just ask quarterback Gardner Minshew.

“I’d say Christian Wilkins,” said Minshew. “That dude is running so fast every single play. Wherever the ball is, don’t look, like, you’ll see him soon. It’s really impressive being around a guy that’s nonstop working the way he does.”

While Wilkins is an interior defensive lineman, he is gaining notice from other position coaches such as linebackers coach Mike Caldwell.

“He had a play the other day where he might need to be in my room,” said Caldwell. “He’s so athletic and he plays with so much passion he’s like a linebacker in so many ways. He’s active and has a great motor . . .We’re just excited to have him here.”

Wilkins’s motor fits in on this team with guys like Maxx Crosby who is known for his relentless play style, both in games and on the practice field. But it isn’t just Wilkins’s play style and work ethic, it’s his personality that is quickly making him a favorite among his teammates.

“He’s definitely a character,” said DE Malcolm Koonce. “He definitely brings another personality to the room and stuff like that. He’s enjoyable to be around. He’s a great guy.”

The former first round pick came over from the Dolphins this offseason as arguably the top free agent signing by any team.

Coming off a career year as a pass rushing interior lineman with nine sacks and 23 QB hits, he was a huge get for the Raiders at a major need position. And thus far he is looking like he is worth every bit of the four-year, $110 million deal he signed.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire