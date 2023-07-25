Christian Wilkins makes his NFL Top 100 debut

Another former Tiger has made the NFL Top 100; this time, it is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Like Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, this is the first appearance for Wilkins on the NFL Top 100 after the best season of his NFL career to date. One of the top defensive tackles in the NFL, Wilkins was the best player on the Miami Dolphins’ defense in 2022. Wilkins clocked in at No.81 on the list.

Wilkins had a career-high 98 tackles over 17 games, a truly absurd amount of tackles for a player at his position. He added 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 2022. He finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) No.9 rated interior defender in the NFL.

Wilkins will look to improve his ranking in 2023 with an improved Dolphins defense.

