Christian Wilkins isn't doing team drills during contract negotiations

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins' desire for a new contract didn't keep him from reporting to training camp, but it is affecting his workload this summer.

Wilkins has not been a full participant in practice and head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged that Wilkins' contractual situation is the reason why he has not been taking part in full team work.

"Christian is such a good player, such an important person in the locker room," McDaniel said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "He made it clear he feels his play is deserving of a contract. We would agree as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth we are in negotiations and, as a result, he hasn’t been participating in team. When he next participates, that will be up to him."

Given the fines players face for holding out, holding in or otherwise limiting their participation amid contract talks has become a more popular approach. It remains to be seen if it will pay off for Wilkins, but the Dolphins know that they will be a better team with him in the middle of their defensive line.