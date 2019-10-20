Christian Wilkins ejected for throwing a punch

Christian Wilkins‘ day lasted all of two plays and 33 seconds.

Officials ejected the Dolphins defensive lineman for throwing a punch at Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford.

It came on an incomplete pass Josh Allen intended for Cole Beasley. The 15-yard penalty gave the Bills a first down instead of third-and-2.

The drive ended with a 39-yard field goal by Stephen Hauschka, giving Buffalo a 3-0 lead.

Wilkins arguably is Miami’s best defensive player.

The 13th overall choice made 18 tackles and a pass breakup in five games before Sunday.