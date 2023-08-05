Christian Wilkins, Dolphins’ ‘sick, twisted individual’ on the D-line, dominating training camp amid contract negotiations

MIAMI GARDENS — Christian Wilkins has been in the midst of contract negotiations that have not yet resulted in a long-term extension for the standout Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, but he has consistently proven his worth to the team throughout training camp heading into his fifth NFL season.

And he does it loudly.

Every opportunity Wilkins gets after a big play in practice, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound mover of NFL offensive linemen chirps and trash-talks. And that’s to his own teammates.

“I’m a sick, twisted individual,” Wilkins said after Saturday’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. “That’s just passion. That’s just love. There’s nothing like making a big play, because they’re so hard to come by. I just love this game a lot, and when you think about all the work you put in, it’s just a great reward.”

Wilkins’ ability is nothing that wasn’t already known as he has made stride after stride in four years since being drafted in the first round in 2019. His 98 tackles in 2022 were most by any down lineman since at least 1994.

His practices early in camp — as exhibited by him wearing the team’s orange jersey for previous practice’s player of the day Saturday — have shown he is nowhere near tailing off in 2023.

“I definitely feel like I’ve done enough and done a lot to earn a new deal and a new contract,” Wilkins stated Saturday, “but I’m just focusing on my ball and improving every day and just giving my all to this organization. And hopefully they’ll give it all back to me.”

Aside from that, Wilkins isn’t going to offer much more on where things stand in talks between him and the organization as he goes into a contract year after the Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal last offseason.

“Leave all that other stuff up to the organization and my representation and just control what I can control with my guys on this team,” he said. “If I continue to be humble and do right by this game — I’m really big on respecting the game and doing right by the game — and if you do that, the football gods will always bless you.”

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel have remained optimistic throughout the offseason that they can strike a deal with Wilkins. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, an experienced defensive mind in the NFL, had high praise for him this past week.

“He’s exceeded my expectations,” Fangio said Friday. “He works really hard in practice, he grinds, he’s talented. And (with) his talent and work ethic, he’s one of the top players in the league.”

McDaniel values him, too, especially with the energy he brings to the team.

Related Articles

“He embodies what I expect for our team, each individual to be each and every day for us to have success,” McDaniel said. “As teammates, you end up depending on each other for certain things that you know you can count on, and energy, strain, relentlessness, these are all things that, if you’re trying to be a good team, you want to embody.”

The “sick, twisted” aspect Wilkins mentions, it’s probably because he’s self-aware he crosses the line at times. On Monday, linebacker Jerome Baker was asked the wildest thing he’s heard Wilkins say on the field and declined to repeat it in front of cameras.

“There’s been times in games where he’s been talking so much and I get tired of it,” Baker said. “He’s a character. Glad he’s on my team. I’ll say that.”

While maybe verging on disrespecting opponents, Wilkins also has unquestioned respect for the game. He showed as much in an answer about the lucrative defensive tackle market in the NFL that has churned out four-year contracts of $94 million for Jeffery Simmons with the Titans, $90 million for Daron Payne with the Commanders and Dexter Lawrence with the Giants and $84 million for Javon Hargrave with the 49ers.

“I just love it for just the evolution of the game and how far we’ve come as a position,” Wilkins said. “It’s my job to carry that torch for those Warren Sapps, those Vince Wilforks, all those guys that I grew up watching and learning from. I have a responsibility, so I love what we’ve been able to do as a position for the game, and hopefully, we continue to do that.”

What might hold him back from earning those figures is Wilkins doesn’t get the big sack totals those other players produce — and is without a Pro Bowl in four NFL campaigns. But he doesn’t worry about that.

“Stats will come, all that will come,” he said, “I don’t make goals for specific stats or anything like that. I just have general goals, that if I lock in on those general goals every day, it’ll lead to everything I want, personally, for this team and for this organization.”

Wilkins said Saturday he doesn’t have a deadline to which he hopes the contract situation is settled. He also said during organized team activities in May that his motivation to perform remains the same regardless of contract status.