Christian Wilkins doesn’t need Jaylen Waddle’s approval for his celebrations

The Miami Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday gave the team their sixth win in a row.

During those six games, the team has been having fun and showing that on the field. This week, when defensive lineman Christian Wilkins scored an offensive touchdown, he celebrated by jumping into the stands and doing the worm in the end zone.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was out for this game due to COVID-19, spoke on Wednesday about his teammate’s celebration.

“I feel like Christian rehearsed that,” Waddle said.”That was like a routine he had for that. give it a 10-out-of-10 for sure. Watching that on TV was hilarious. He did his thing.”

And, obviously, Wilkins had to take a shot at Waddle’s personal celebration.

“I appreciate Waddle’s stamp of approval,” Wilkins said. “But it doesn’t mean much because I had to teach him his celebration.”

It’s good to see the guys are staying loose and relaxed while continuing to work through this six-game win streak.