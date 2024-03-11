Christian Wilkins agrees to terms with Raiders

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is off the market.

Wilkins' agent David Mulugheta told reporters that Wilkins has agreed to sign with the Raiders. It is reported to be a four-year, $110 million deal with $84.75 million in guarantees, although the full structure of those guarantees and the rest of the pact remain unknown.

Wilkins spent five years with the Dolphins after being drafted 13th overall in 2019, but was unable to come to an agreement on a new deal in Miami and the team passed on tagging him earlier this month. He had a career-high nine sacks last season and has appeared in every game over the last three seasons.

The Raiders will be looking for the same kind of durability and production as Wilkins slots in alongside Maxx Crosby on their defensive front.