Christian Watson's top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the 2022 NFL season.
Tom Izzo previewed his team's game vs. Wisconsin on Monday. You can find some key quotes from that presser here:
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, the latest news, analysis and scenes as Georgia and TCU clash throughout the night. Follow along.
The Bears should be fielding calls for the No. 1 pick. Here are some QB-needy teams who could be calling GM Ryan Poles about trading up.
How will the Giants match up against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL's Wild Card round? Here's our preview and prediction.
The NFL playoff field for the 2022 season is set. Check out the bracket, matchups and schedule ahead of Wild Card Weekend.
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. What's next for the coach and the team? Follow our updates.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.