Christian Watson scores fourth touchdown in past four quarters

Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson scored three touchdowns against the Cowboys on Sunday with one coming in the second quarter and two in the fourth quarter. He scored another on the final play of the first quarter Thursday night.

His 14-yard reception from Aaron Rodgers capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive.

The Packers, though, could not tie the game as Denico Autry blocked Mason Crosby‘s PAT attempt. It was the first time this season the Packers didn’t convert the extra point.

Green Bay trails 7-6.

The Titans were trying to sub with time running out on the first quarter, and Rodgers caught them with an extra player unable to get off the field before the snap. The Packers snapped it with five seconds remaining, and Rodgers used the free play to throw a 50-50 ball to Watson, who was one-on-one with Kristian Fulton.

Rodgers finished the first quarter 6-of-7 for 61 yards.

