The Packers are getting healthier at receiver as the practice week continues.

According to multiple reporters on the Green Bay beat, Christian Watson is practicing on Thursday.

The rookie receiver missed Wednesday’s practice as he’s returning from a concussion suffered early on in the Packers’ loss to the Bills in Week Eight.

Watson a second-round pick in this year’s draft, has eight receptions for 64 yards this season.

Also on the mend is Allen Lazard, who missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury. He’s among the players on the field for another practice on Thursday. He was limited in Wednesday’s session.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins returned to the field as well.

But offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was among those who did not.

The Packers’ full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.

Christian Watson returns to Packers practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk