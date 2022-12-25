The Packers may not have one of their best offensive players for the rest of the game. But they still went down the field to open the third quarter and tied the game with the Dolphins at 20-20.

Running back A.J. Dillon powered his way through the line for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 78-yard drive that took 7:07 off the clock.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers kept the possession going with a successful QB sneak on fourth-and-1 from Green Bay’s own 31. Then he hit running back Patrick Taylor for a 17-yard gain on third-and-9 and floated one to tight Marcedes Lewis down the left sideline for a 31-yard gain to the Miami 7.

But receiver Christian Watson is questionable to return with a hip injury. He was shown on the FOX broadcast on the sideline without his helmet during the Packers’ drive. Watson had six catches for 49 yards in the first half.

Additionally, Packers returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon has been downgraded to out with his groin injury.

Christian Watson questionable to return with hip injury, but Packers tie Dolphins 20-20 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk