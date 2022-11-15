Christian Watson’s presence can open up entire Packers offense

Christian Watson’s emergence on Sunday against Dallas provided the Green Bay Packers offense with a much-needed boost. He added that missing big-play ability, totaling 107 yards on only four receptions with three touchdowns, two of which went for 58 and 39 yards.

While Watson’s speed brings the obvious home run potential, a trickle-down effect of having that element in the offense is that it can also open up opportunities for the run game and other pass catchers.

The Packers have struggled to generate steady chunk plays through the air this season, which has been one of the big contributors to their issues with putting up points.

For starters, as we saw against Buffalo, it’s difficult to regularly put together long-scoring drives without the ability to pick up big gains by passing the ball. This inability to push the ball downfield also allows the defense to shrink the field, something the Packers saw a lot of these last two weeks when facing Detroit and Dallas.

Both defenses crowded the line of scrimmage, jammed the Green Bay receivers, and played single-high, essentially daring the Packers to throw the football. This, of course, makes moving the ball on the ground or through the quick passing game all the more challenging.

AJ Dillon, who led the Packers in carries against Detroit, faced eight defenders in the box 45% of the time, the third most among all running backs that week, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Aaron Jones, who led Green Bay running backs in carries against Dallas, faced eight or more defenders in the box 25% of the time, the 12th-highest rate in Week 10.

With the success that the Packers had rushing the ball against the Cowboys, they showed that they can still pick up quality yards on the ground when facing extra defenders. However, as offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich mentioned on Monday, the threat of the deep ball should give Jones and Dillon more opportunities for big plays as they hopefully see lighter boxes moving forward.

“I think so,” said Stenavich when asked if defenses will play the Packers differently following Watson’s performance. “Defenses, especially if you keep stringing this together, will have to respect his speed as a downfield threat.”

In general, a successful ground game should lead to more play-action opportunities; where Aaron Rodgers was extremely effective against Dallas, completing nine of 11 passes at 13.5 yards per catch and a pair of touchdowns.

Watson’s speed will also draw the attention of the safeties, helping to create more chances for other Green Bay pass catchers, specifically underneath and over the middle of the field, along with some one-on-ones if the safeties are preoccupied.

Overall, that condensed and shrinking field I referenced above will hopefully turn to better spacing and less press coverage with Watson’s presence, meaning more free releases for the receivers. And if not, Matt LaFleur can run more bunched and stacked formations as he did against Dallas to give his receivers a clean release.

Truly every player on the Packers’ offense, along with LaFleur as the play caller, will benefit from having Watson available and effective. If he continues to make plays, how opponents have been defending Green Bay will have to change completely.

“They’re (opposing defenses) going to have to cover the whole field, which will only open up other guys and the run game a bit more,” said Watson on Tuesday. “So hoping to go forward, continue to stretch the field more, and make defenses cover all 11 (players).”

