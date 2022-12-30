Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice that wide receiver Christian Watson had a chance to play against the Vikings even if he didn’t take part in the session, but that’s not a decision the Packers will have to weigh on Sunday.

Watson’s hip was feeling well enough for him to take part in practice as a limited participant for the first time this week. He is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon missed his third straight practice with a groin injury. He’s also listed as questionable.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is off the injury report and set to play for the first time since having his appendix removed last month. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) and right tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder) also avoided injury designations.

Christian Watson practices Friday, listed as questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk