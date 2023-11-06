Christian Watson was not diagnosed with a concussion after Sunday's game

Packers receiver Christian Watson had to exit Sunday's victory over the Rams early with multiple injuries. But it sounds like Watson should be OK going forward.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Monday press conference that Watson was not diagnosed with a concussion and there aren't long-term concerns about Watson's back and chest.

"We're still following it closely just to make sure," LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Watson caught one 37-yard pass on two targets against the Rams on Sunday. He has 12 receptions for 213 yards with a touchdown this season.

The Packers will take on the Steelers in Week 10.