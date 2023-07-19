Christian Watson is how low on the new Madden 24 ratings? Where do the other Packers rank?

Player ratings for Madden NFL 24 have started emerging, meaning everyone has begun to needlessly freak out over the nominal numbers assigned to their favorite NFL players by a video game manufacturer. Except us, of course.

Wait, Christian Watson is ranked HOW LOW? Launch the investigation immediately.

Apparently, the Electronic Arts game engineers aren't all that impressed with the second-year Packers wide receiver, who flashed serious potential as a rookie last year. He's been given a 77, tied with teammate and right guard Jon Runyan and one point ahead of safety Darnell Savage.

That's good for 67th among wide receivers in the NFL, behind ex-Packers like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. It's also just seventh in the NFC North, behind Vikings star Justin Jefferson (99), Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (87), Bears wideouts D.J. Moore (86) and Darnell Mooney (81) and Lions wideouts Jameson Williams (79) and Marvin Jones Jr. (78).

Williams, a first-round draft pick out of Alabama, spent most of last year injured and finished with 1 catch for a 41-yard touchdown for the season. Jones, who spent the last two seasons in Jacksonville, caught 46 passes for 529 yards and three scores last year.

Watson, the 34th overall pick in last year's draft, caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns, landing him seventh in the voting for the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) picks up a first down on a reception before being shoved of out bounds by Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) during the quarter of their game Monday, December 19, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-12.

Former Packers star Davante Adams has a 97, by the way, after scoring a 99 last year. The ratings will continue rolling out this week; we still haven't seen tight ends, middle linebackers, cornerbacks or quarterbacks. Or specialists.

In fairness, Watson was given a 96 rating for speed, tying him for sixth in the NFL among receivers. Watson took the biggest ding in his "strength" rating, regarded as a 65.

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell had some fun on Twitter when he saw the speed ratings for Packers receivers and considered his own speed rating of 75.

Yea this just lets me know my speed better not be anything under a 90 because I know for SURE that I’m faster than like 3-4 of these boys. And don’t ask me who ☺️ https://t.co/mQyyDYKg7P — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) July 17, 2023

For Jefferson, reaching the hallowed 99 was a milestone. He's one of three players given the 99 score, along with Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Aaron Donald and Dallas right guard Zack Martin (again, so far).

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17.

Who's the highest Madden rating for a member of the Green Bay Packers?

We have a hunch this will change when Jaire Alexander and the other cornerbacks are given their ratings. But right now, the honor belongs to David Bakhtiari, whose 90 takes top honors, just ahead of Aaron Jones (88).

Bakhtiari played at his usual all-Pro level once fully recovered from the injury that cost him nearly the entire 2021 season. At age 31, he's very nearly the elder statesman on the roster, just one year younger than punter Pat O'Donnell and a year older than Campbell and Preston Smith. The rating is tied for the second-best of any player in the division (again, so far), notched with Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Bakhtiari ranks tied for sixth in the Madden rankings at left tackle across the league, behind San Francisco's Trent Williams, Houston's Laremy Tunsil, Giants' Andrew Thomas, Tampa's Tristan Wirfs and Miami's Terron Armstead.

Edge rusher Rashan Gary, himself on his way back from injury, landed an 88, with left guard Elgton Jenkins at 87 and defensive tackle Kenny Clark at 86.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walk of the after their game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Where do the top Green Bay Packers rank in Madden ratings?

Taking a look at the top representative from the Packers at each of the Madden positions (again, still waiting on a few of them).

Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, 90 (tied for sixth)

Halfback: Aaron Jones, 88 (tied for eighth); AJ Dillon, 78 (tied for 33rd)

Left outside linebacker: Rashan Gary, 88 (sixth); Lukas Van Ness, 73 (tied for 22nd)

Left guard: Elgton Jenkins, 87 (fourth)

Defensive tackle : Kenny Clark, 86 (tied for seventh)

Right guard: Jon Runyan, 77 (15th)

Wide receiver : Christian Watson, 77 (67th); Romeo Doubs, 74 (tied for 98th)

Right outside linebacker: Preston Smith, 76 (tied for 18th)

Strong safety: Darnell Savage, 76 (tied for 34th)

Free safety: Rudy Ford, 74 (tied for 30th)

Center: Josh Myers, 73 (tied for 19th at his position in NFL)

Right tackle: Yosh Nijman, 71 (tied for 25th)

Right defensive end: Devonte Wyatt, 70 (tied for 49th)

Left defensive end: TJ Slaton, 66 (tied for 55th)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with team owner Woody Johnson during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey.

You're wondering about quarterback, aren't you?

Well, so are we. Those ratings should arrive Friday.

Aaron Rodgers, coming off two consecutive MVP seasons, was ranked with a 92 last year and placed fifth among NFL quarterbacks. We'll see where he and new Packers quarterback Jordan Love land.

Madden 24, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover, arrives Aug. 15.

