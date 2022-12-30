Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon both questionable to play vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers may not know the availability status of dynamic rookie receiver Christian Watson and electric kick returner Keisean Nixon until close to kickoff on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team listed Watson, who is dealing with a hip injury, and Nixon, who has a groin injury, as questionable to play against the Vikings on Friday’s final injury report.

Both Watson and Nixon were injured on Sunday in Miami and then missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday in Green Bay. Watson returned in a limited capacity on Friday, but Nixon didn’t participate for a third-straight day.

It’s possible Nixon is closer to doubtful than questionable, but the Packers are leaving the door open for him to improve enough to play in a hugely important game on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Watson’s ability to practice in some capacity on Friday likely means he’s going to be a true game-time decision as long as he continues to improve through the weekend.

Only Watson and Nixon received injury designations on the final injury report, meaning all others – including left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Yosh Nijman and quarterback Aaron Rodgers – are good to go without restriction for Sunday.

Keep an eye out for the inactive list come Sunday. It will be released around 1:55 p.m., and it will provide the final answer on the playing status of both Watson and Nixon.

The Vikings ruled out starting center Garrett Bradbury and defensive lineman James Lynch. Starting guard Ezra Cleveland and cornerback Cameron Dantzler are free of a designation and will play.

