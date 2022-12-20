Christian Watson describes how preparation helped Packers succeed vs. Rams
Wide receiver Christian Watson describes how preparation helped Green Bay Packers succeed vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
Wide receiver Christian Watson describes how preparation helped Green Bay Packers succeed vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
Recapping the Packers' 24-12 win over the Rams in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
Are the Philadelphia Eagles still the NFL's No. 1 team after grinding out a win over the lowly Chicago Bears?
Green Bay's rookie receiver is averaging 78.3 receiving yards and nearly two touchdowns per game over his last four outings.
Vivianne Miedema led Netherlands to the World Cup final against the USWNT in 2019.
Here's where the New England Patriots land in our NFL Power Rankings after an unbelievable last-second loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Rams didn't come away with a win over the Packers, but a handful of players stood out as bright spots
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Baker Mayfield revealed exactly why he requested his release from the Panthers in an interview with ESPN.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
The Jalen Hurts injury opens the door ever so slightly for the No. 1 seed to go back on the table for the 49ers.
The 49ers look like a Super Bowl contender, but there's one big issue.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The Detroit Lions were 1-6 at one point this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-6. They are now in NFL playoff contention.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.