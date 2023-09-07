Christian Watson, David Bakhtiari remain out of Packers practice

Two of the most important players on the Packers' offense missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Christian Watson were both out of practice again today, according to reporters in Green Bay.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL on December 31, 2020 and has had to be managed carefully since then. He often gets veteran days off.

Watson is recovering from a hamstring injury and it's unclear how close he is to being able to get back on the field.

The good news for the Packers is that receiver Romeo Doubs, who also missed practice yesterday with a hamstring injury, is back on the practice field today.

The Packers open the season Sunday against the Bears.