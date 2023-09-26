Christian Watson, Aaron Jones set to return for Packers on Thursday

It sounds like the Packers should have two of their key weapons back on the field for Thursday night's game against the Lions.

Via multiple reporters, receiver Christian Watson said, "That's the plan" when asked if he was playing in Week 4. Watson has missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Receiver Romeo Doubs also told reporters that running back Aaron Jones will also return from his hamstring injury this week.

Jones rushed for 41 yards on nine carries with a touchdown and caught two passes for 86 yards, including a 35-yard TD, in Green Bay’s Week 1 victory over Chicago. But he has not played since.

While Watson was listed as a non-participant in the team’s first injury report of the week, that could change on Tuesday. Jones was listed as limited on Monday’s injury report.

