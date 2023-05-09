Christian Walker's RBI double
Christian Walker hits an RBI double to left field, scoring Emmanuel Rivera and giving the D-backs the lead 1-0 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Christian Walker hits an RBI double to left field, scoring Emmanuel Rivera and giving the D-backs the lead 1-0 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Lagging sales — not over-served patrons — is the stated reason for the reversal.
The Heat head back to New York holding a 3-1 series lead.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout Game 4.
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero headlines the NBA's All-Rookie team that was announced Monday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don sets you up for Week 6 with some pickups to consider.
The two biggest universities in Iowa are dealing with sports betting scandals.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
The Nuggets and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday.
Alvarez seemed a tick or two worse Saturday than he was and given the talent in our Top 10, that causes him to drop.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Jokić was assessed a technical foul after the incident.
Fields left OSU as a junior in 2020 for the NFL draft.
Gragson was upset after Chastain had pushed his car into the wall earlier in the race.
The nail-biter came down to a game-winner from James Harden, who scored 42 points.
Hao — a big fan of Harden's — was recently released from the hospital after being paralyzed during February's Michigan State shooting.
Verstappen has won three of the first five races of the 2023 season.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.