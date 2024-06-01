Christian Walker’s slam helps DBacks snap losing streak

NEW YORK — Diamondbacks right fielder Randal Grichuk played the liner off the wall on one hop, spun and fired a strike to second base. Francisco Lindor was out easily. Instead of a double to open the bottom of the first inning on Saturday afternoon, the Diamondbacks had out No. 1. They also had a play that set the tone for the day.

The Arizona Diamondbacks turned in their best game of baseball in a week and shut down the New York Mets in a 10-5 win at Citi Field and stopping a five-game losing streak in the process.

Christian Walker took the biggest swing of the game and launched a grand slam to left field in the third inning. Right-hander Slade Cecconi threw 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball and the bullpen pieced together the rest. The Diamondbacks gave themselves a chance to end what has been an ugly road trip on a positive note. A win on Sunday would mean a four-game split.

The Diamondbacks had a scare in the sixth when reliever Kevin Ginkel was struck on the left knee by a Brandon Nimmo line drive and immediately went to the ground in pain. He walked off the field on his own.

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37) reacts as catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) checks on him after he was hit by a comebacker by New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Citi Field in New York City on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The game was scoreless in the third when the Diamondbacks’ offense went to work. Jake McCarthy led off by lining a single to right. Kevin Newman walked, and after back-to-back strikeouts, Grichuk walked to load the bases, bringing Walker to the plate.

Manaea tried to get ahead with a first-pitch breaking ball, but Walker was all over it, lifting it out to left for his second home run in as many days and the second grand slam of his career.

The Diamondbacks continued to add to their lead throughout the afternoon by scoring two runs apiece in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Perhaps it was a continuation of the offensive awakening that occurred the night before, when the Diamondbacks scored nine runs in a losing effort.

Cecconi rejoined the Diamondbacks a day earlier, taking the place of the injured Zac Gallen, and the club opted to immediately give him the ball. Manager Torey Lovullo said the move had to do with matchup preferences. The Diamondbacks wanted a right-hander to face the Mets lineup rather than the lefty Blake Walston, whom they pushed to Tuesday against the Giants.

Cecconi turned in a strong start, the only run he allowed coming on Mark Vientos’ solo shot in the fifth. Cecconi struck out four and did not issue a walk.

It felt like the first time in ages the Diamondbacks managed to play a well-rounded game. They came up with timely hits. They made pitches when they needed, holding the Mets hitless in seven at-bats with a runner in scoring position. And they made all the plays on defense, starting with Grichuk’s.

Lindor narrowly missed a home run on the third pitch he saw from Cecconi, then was cut him down trying to stretch it into a double. The next batter, Pete Alonso, followed with a double to left that might have brought home a run. Alonso was then stranded at second to end the inning.

The Mets scored four times in the bottom of the ninth, prompting the Diamondbacks to call upon closer Paul Sewald, who got J.D. Martinez to fly to center for the final out of the game.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks earn big win over New York Mets