Christian Veilleux says he will enter transfer portal

As Penn State sits and awaits its bowl fate, the Nittany Lions know it will be without one quarterback on the depth chart. Perhaps to be expected at some point during the height of the transfer portal season, backup quarterback Christian Veilleux has announced he is stepping into the transfer portal to weigh his potential options moving forward in his collegiate career.

“Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing, ” Veilleux said in a statement shared on his Twitter account on Tuesday. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever.”

“I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with [three] years of eligibility,” Veilleux confirmed in closing.

As he announced, Veilleux will have three years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2021 and just three games during the 2022 season to preserve a redshirt year of eligibility. He does not benefit from the NCAA’s extra year of availability for student-athletes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as he was not enrolled at the time to be awarded that extra year.

The former three-star quarterback came to Penn State in the Class of 2021 from Maryland passed for 282 yards and three touchdowns in his brief time in State College. Veilleux was a backup to Sean Clifford in 2021 and was sitting third on the depth chart this season behind freshman Drew Allar, who is being groomed to succeed Clifford after this season. Allar had been the first option off the bench all season long ahead of Veilleux.

Veilleux should have some good options to consider, and he has the potential to be a starter wherever he may go next. But with Penn State gearing up for the 2023 season with Allar leading the offense, Veilleux wasn’t likely to have a significant role in the Penn State offense any time too soon.

By entering the transfer portal, Veilleux is free to talk to any college football program looking to recruit him. And of course, Veilleux is always able to pull his name from the transfer portal and stay at Penn State, although it is more likely a player entering the transfer portal does eventually move on.

Story continues

We’ll see where Veilleux goes from here as the transfer portal season heats up.

Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/7uE4hdKlW5 — Chr1st1an Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) November 29, 2022

List

Sean Clifford's best performances inside Beaver Stadium

Related

The three big questions for Penn State and the next College Football Playoff rankings ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Penn State at Clemson game day odds and point spread As Big Ten leaves ESPN, the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is official Olu Fashanu announces 2023 NFL draft decision Ji'Ayir Brown accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire