The Boston Red Sox' present and future are pretty bleak -- but at least they still have the past.

The Red Sox fell 6-3 to the Yankees in New York on Monday night, their eighth consecutive loss. They've lost 10 straight to the Yankees dating to Sept. 2019 and are 1-14 at Yankee Stadium since the beginning of the 2019 season.

So, how do the Sox feel about their rivals dominating them on a nightly basis? Here's what Christian Vazquez had to say Monday when asked about that 1-14 stat, via MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo:

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

"They have no rings and I have one. We beat them in the playoffs and I like my ring."

The Red Sox did, in fact, defeat New York in the 2018 American League Division Series en route to a World Series title. The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, so they do not, in fact, have any rings (except for outfielder Brett Gardner, who was on that 2009 squad).

Still, it's a bit strange for Vazquez to bring up a title Boston won two seasons ago, especially since several key players from that 2018 team -- Mookie Betts, David Price, Rick Porcello, World Series MVP Steve Pearce, etc. -- since have moved on.

Then again, all the Red Sox have are memories amid their 6-17 start to the 2020 season. They're certainly not catching their rivals, who already at 10.5 games ahead of Boston at 16-6 and are serious contenders to earn that elusive ring in 2020.

Christian Vazquez attempts dig at Yankees after Red Sox' latest New York loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston