Christian Scott talks Mets call-up, what could be next: 'This has always been my dream'

As the Mets head down to St. Petersburg, Florida to begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, right-hander Christian Scott will be in town to prepare for his MLB debut on Saturday.

The timing couldn’t be better for Scott, who was born in Coconut Creek, Florida – 250 miles southeast of Tropicana Field – and went to the University of Florida. The 24-year-old will have a lot of family at the ballpark to watch his debut and even more people watching him on TV, cheering him on.

“This has always been my dream,” he said, speaking to reporters before Friday's game.

Scott earned his call-up to the big leagues by continuing to show improvement in the minors and pitching well in his first action in Triple-A. In five starts for the Syracuse Mets this season, the right-hander went 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA (0.71 WHIP) and struck out 36 batters (to just six walks) in 25.1 innings while holding hitters to a .136 batting average.

To put it succinctly: it was time.

“They told me that I’d throw Saturday in Tampa and [that] I got called up so that was exciting for sure,” Scott said. “[I] looked at the schedule right after that and was like ‘Wow, it’s a night game too.’ Gonna be a lot of fun, a lot of family here, a lot of people watching.”

Scott credited his rise through the Mets’ minor league system – which started in 2021 in rookie ball after he was drafted in the fifth round – to the “unbelievable pitching development” that New York has. He also talked about how he’s changed as a pitcher since he began with the Mets.

“Came out of college as a gyro-guy with a sinker and now I’m a four-seam guy with a sweeper and a split-change so I mean a lot of stuff has changed from when I got drafted so I’m just really grateful for the Mets for the opportunity that they gave me,” he said.

That opportunity will take a giant leap on Saturday when he takes the mound for the Amazins’ a little after 7 p.m. It shouldn’t take Scott that long to get acclimated as he’s actually pitched on Tampa Bay’s mound a couple of times in the past -- albeit under different circumstances.

“I’ve done like a showcase or two here and been able to throw on the mound maybe like once or twice, five or six pitches trying to throw as hard as I can,” he said. “That’s not the plan for tomorrow, gonna try and go a little bit longer than five or six pitches.”

Asked if he’ll make more than one start during his call-up, the righty said he doesn’t know what the plan is beyond tomorrow and that he’s just going to take the ball and try to win the game.

Whether he sticks in the majors past Saturday may come down to how well he performs against Tampa Bay.

“Take the ball and then whenever they take it away from me I’m done,” Scott said about how long he’ll be out there for. “So go out there and pitch to the best of my ability and control what I can.”