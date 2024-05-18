Christian Scott struggles, Mets offense falls flat in 8-0 loss to Marlins

Christian Scott had the first bumpy start of his MLB career and the Mets offense was blanked as the Marlins won 8-0 on Friday night in Miami.

Here are the takeaways...

-Christian Scott, in his third MLB start, was not as sharp as he was in his first two. The story of his outing occurred in two different innings.

In the second inning, after giving up one run on two singles and a sac fly, catcher Nick Fortes launched a hanging breaking ball 396 feet over the wall in left-center field that gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead.

Scott pitched into trouble in the fourth as well. After a Jeff McNeil error, a single and a walk loaded the bases with zero out, he struck out Jazz Chisolm Jr., got Bryan De La Cruz to fly out to Francisco Lindor and Josh Bell to ground out to end the fourth without giving up a run.

The long innings limited Scott's ability to give the Mets length and left after just four innings pitched. He threw 84 pitches (55 strikes) giving up four runs on seven hits, and one walk while striking out three batters. His ERA rose from 2.84 to 4.32.

-The Mets offense just couldn't get anything going. Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo struck out seven batters and pitched six shutout innings before the Miami relievers pitched three shutout innings for the win. It's the third straight game the Marlins have shut out their opponents.

The Mets lineup mustered just six hits and their only walk in this game came with one out in the ninth inning. J.D. Martinez was the only Met with multiple hits.

The fifth inning was the only inning where they threatened to score a run. The Mets had men on first and third with one out on back-to-back singles from Harrison Bader and McNeil, but Tomas Nido and Tyrone Taylor -- in for the still-ailing Brandon Nimmo -- struck out to end the threat.

-After using five relievers in Thursday's win against the Phillies, the Mets were short in the bullpen on Friday. Josh Walker gave up two runs in the fifth on a wild pitch and a De La Cruz sac fly in his two innings of work but Grant Hartwig had to eat his innings in this one.

The right-hander gave up two runs on a Bell ground out and a Jake Burger infield single in the eighth. He threw 39 pitches in his outing.

Game MVP: Nick Fortes

The 27-year-old catcher had himself a day at the plate. He had his first three-hit game of his season and his three-run shot in the fourth put the squeeze on the Mets. He entered Friday's game batting just .127 and has raised it to .159 with his performance.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets continue their three-game series with the Marlins on Saturday afternoon in Miami. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

Luis Severino (2-2, 3.00 ERA) will be on the mound for the Mets and will take on Braxton Garrett (0-0, 8.44 ERA)