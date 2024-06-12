Christian Scott strong in latest Triple-A start, with potential big league return date still unknown

Christian Scott impressed in his second start back with Triple-A Syracuse since being strategically demoted by the Mets on May 31.

While working around five hits, mostly of the soft variety, Scott was largely dominant.

In his 3.2 innings of work -- the team is managing his innings -- he threw 60 pitches, with 44 of them being strikes.

He struck out six, walked one, and induced a bunch of ugly swings.

The only run Scott allowed came on a solo homer to right field in the fourth inning.

Since returning to Triple-A, Scott has allowed two runs on seven hits in 8.2 innings while walking two and striking out 13.

He is eligible to be called back up to the majors on June 15, but his potential big league return date is unknown.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the team was still "having conversations" about when Scott might be back in the bigs, but noted that with multiple off days coming up that the team would stick with a five-man rotation for now.

That rotation consists of Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson.

Quintana has struggled badly over his last seven starts, with a 7.14 ERA, and is next scheduled to pitch on Saturday at Citi Field against the San Diego Padres.

As far as Scott, part of the reasoning for him being in Triple-A right now is because it's much easier to manage his innings and how often he starts.

Scott threw 27.2 innings in five big league starts earlier this season after tossing 25.1 in his first stint this year for Syracuse.

Adding in his two starts since returning to Syracuse, Scott has thrown 61.2 total innings this season.

He threw a career-high 87.2 innings last season across three minor league levels, meaning he could possibly be capped around 125 innings this season.

Scott is clearly one of the Mets' best options right now to be in the big league rotation -- perhaps their second best, behind only Severino. But for now, he remains in Triple-A.