Christian Scott strikes out seven in first start back with Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets sent pitching phenom Christian Scott back to Triple-A recently to give the young hurler some regular work as the team goes through a stretch with a lot of days off -- mostly thanks to the upcoming London Series with the Phillies.

So how did the 24-year-old fare in his first start with Syracuse? Well, on Wednesday, Scott was very effective. He worked through five innings (59 pitches/40 strikes) while giving up just one run on two hits and one walk. He also struck out seven batters.

The only blemish on Scott’s night was a solo shot given up to Minnesota Twins prospect Edouard Julien in the first inning.

Despite the homer, Scott came away with the no-decision. Blade Tidwell, a Mets prospect, was pinged with the loss to the St. Paul Saints after giving up four runs in 0.2 innings of work. It was Tidwell’s worst outing since May 10 when he gave up five runs in two innings of work.

In 10 appearances (seven starts) this season, the 22-year-old righty has pitched to a 2.90 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

As for Scott, it’s unclear how long the Mets plan to keep him in the minors. After the two London games on Saturday and Sunday, New York doesn’t resume game action until Tuesday when they host the Miami Marlins.

He could rejoin the team next week, but fans will have to wait and see what the organization decides to do.

In five starts with the Mets, Scott has pitched effectively. While he’s been a tough-luck pitcher -- with just a 0-2 record -- he’s pitched to a 3.90 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 27.2 innings of work.