Christian Scott strikes out eight, J.D. Martinez debuts for Syracuse Mets

Christian Scott continues his impressive season and J.D. Martinez made his Syracuse Mets debut as the Triple-A affiliate defeated Columbus, 6-3, on Tuesday night.

Scott was burned by a two-run shot in the first inning, but settled in nicely after, retiring the next 18 batters he faced. He went 6.1 innings -- the first time he pitched into the seventh inning this season -- giving up two runs on one hit, one walk and striking out eight batters.

The 24-year-old has lowered his season ERA to 3.48 and now has 34 strikeouts in four starts this season.

On the offensive side, Martinez pitched in with an RBI single in the eighth inning, his only hit of the night.

Most of the runs for Syracuse came via the long ball. Jose Iglesias got the scoring started with a second-inning blast while Jiman Choi launched two homers, his first two of the minor league season. Luke Ritter also homered to round out the scoring for Syracuse.

Luisangel Acuna went 0-for-2 but had a walk and scored a run while Mark Vientos went hitless.

Syracuse (11-9) will continue their series with Columbus on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.