Christian Scotland-Williamson makes first NFL appearance and first reception

Christian Scotland-Williamson after making his first reception as an NFL player - USA TODAY Sports

Former Worcester Warriors forward and Telegraph Sport columnist Christian Scotland-Williamson has made his first appearance for Pittsburgh Steelers in a pre-season victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Scotland-Williamson traded a professional rugby contract to join the NFL's International Player Pathway Program at the start of this year and won a place on the Steelers' practice roster after an intensive, 12-week camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The 25 year-old tight-end is striving to make his franchise's 53-man roster for the regular season.

Scotland-Williamson featured in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 31-14 win against the reigning Super Bowl champions last night at Lincoln Financial Field.

He latched onto a throw from rookie quarter-back Mason Rudolph for a five-yard reception before going down in a heavy tackle from Eagles line-backer LaRoy Reynolds.

Usually the one handing those out, not on the receiving end �� Welcome to the NFL! https://t.co/o6fYi96b6t — Christian Scotland-Williamson (@1CSW) August 10, 2018

To make the occasion more special for Scotland-Williamson, close friend and contemporary of the International Player Pathway Program, ex-rugby league player Jordan Mailata, lined up for the Eagles.

Malaita, a Samoan-born Australian, was previously with the South Sydney Rabbitohs but is now an offensive lineman. Eagles drafted him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Steelers' pre-season schedule continues with three games against Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers before the regular season starts on September 9 against Cleveland Browns.

Scotland-Williamson, who was part of an off-season camp earlier this summer, will have further opportunities to prove his worth.