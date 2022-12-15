Christian Robinson will not be retained by Auburn Football

It appears that Auburn’s linebackers coach during 2022, and a favorite among recruits, will not be coaching under Hugh Freeze going forward.

Nathan King of 247Sports reported Thursday morning that Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be a part of the new staff. Following the hiring of Hugh Freeze, Robinson remained at Auburn to help with recruiting efforts alongside Zac Etheridge and Cadillac Williams.

It was believed that Etheridge and Robinson would be retained on staff, but their roles were not immediately known.

In the three weeks since Hugh Freeze has been the head coach at Auburn, he has hired three defensive coaches: Ron Roberts (defensive coordinator), Jeremy Garrett (defensive line coach), and Wesley McGriff (defensive assistant). Zac Etheridge is also expected to be retained on staff.

Now that Robinson’s fate is known. It appears that Freeze needs to hire a linebackers coach, as well as a receivers coach, to round out his staff.

