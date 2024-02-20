Who is Christian Robinson? Alabama football reportedly hires Baylor assistant as LB coach

The college football coaching world moves fast.

Shortly after it looked like Kalen DeBoer had finalized his first Alabama football coaching staff, the Crimson Tide coach had to patch it back up at the linebacker position. DeBoer and the Tide have reportedly hired Baylor linebacker coach Christian Robinson to coach the outside linebackers, according to multiple reports Monday night.

It's the second time in a matter of hours that DeBoer has poached Baylor football to fill a spot on his Alabama staff, as former Baylor offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is reportedly heading to Tuscaloosa as well.

Robinson's hire comes after William Inge, who was set to follow DeBoer to Alabama from Washington, took the linebacker coach position at Tennessee, per multiple reports.

Robinson comes to Alabama after spending last season as Baylor's inside linebackers coach. He brings experience both as an SEC player and coach to Alabama after playing the position at Georgia from 2009-2012.

Here's everything to know about Alabama's new linebackers coach:

Who is Christian Robinson?

Robinson is reportedly set to become Alabama's next linebackers coach according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. The Georgia native spent last season as the Bears' inside linebackers coach after spending the 2022 season at Auburn.

He played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-12, totaling 159 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 51 games for the Bulldogs. Robinson was part of the Bulldogs back-to-back SEC East title-winning teams in 2011 and 2012. He is also the son of former NFL player Ken Robinson, and attended NFL minicamp with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012 after beginning his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant.

Christian Robinson coaching career

Robinson's coaching career has deep ties to the SEC, a recurring trend in DeBoer's staff.

Before his lone year at Baylor, he served as the linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator at Auburn in 2022.

Prior to Auburn, Robinson spent four seasons at Florida coaching linebackers. In his four seasons with the Gators, their linebackers ranked fourth in the nation in sacks behind only Alabama, Clemson and Pitt. During the 2021 season at Florida, the Gators ranked 30th in the nation with 37 sacks.

His linebackers shined in 2019 at Florida, as the unit helped the defense rank seventh in the country in scoring defense (15.5 points per game) while allowing just 23 offensive touchdowns. In addition to being one of two FBS teams that season to hold five teams to no offensive touchdowns, the Gators also pitched three shutouts, a first since 1998.

Robinson also has served as a graduate assistant at three different SEC programs: Mississippi State in 2017, Ole Miss from 2015-16 and Georgia from 2013-14.

At Ole Miss, Robinson worked with first-time All-American Robert Nkemdiche, who was taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Nkemdiche spent four seasons in the NFL with Arizona, the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks. He also spent time under defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Dave Wommack, the father of current Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

Robinson was named to the American Football Coaches Association's 35 Under 35 list in 2023, which is a list of the nation's top up-and-coming coaches under 35. Here's a full list of Robinson's coaching career:

2023: Baylor inside linebackers coach

2022 : Auburn linebackers/run-game coordinator

2018-2021: Florida linebackers coach

2017: Mississippi State graduate assistant (defense)

2015-16: Ole Miss graduate assistant (defensive line)

2013-14: Georgia graduate assistant (defense)

