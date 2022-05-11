Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea at Leeds?

Christian Pulisic scored a lovely goal as Chelsea won away at Leeds to basically secure their place in the top four of the Premier League.

The USMNT star, 23, went close to scoring in the first half and was treated to some nasty challenges from the Leeds players as he buzzed around.

Pulisic was to have the last laugh though, as he curled home a beauty and almost scored another as he put in a classy display in the final third.

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic after his display at Leeds, as he warmed up for the FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley very well.

4th minute: Made a surging run from the left to a central area as Mount was found on the edge of the box and curled home a beauty to put Chelsea 1-0 up.

6th minute: Gave away a free kick after leaving his leg dangling in on a tackle in the Leeds box.

9th minute: Lovely flick around the corner to find Kovacic, then turned and surged forward to try and get back on the ball.

10th minute: Turned and got free in the box, then found Mount on the penalty spot with a lovely ball but Leeds blocked his shot. Really smart turn from Pulisic, who then almost latched on to a Lukaku blocked shot.

13th minute: James crossed to him at the near post but Pulisic’s flicked header went up into the air and straight into Meslier’s arms. A difficult cross for him to make anything of.

14th minute: Lost the ball on a few occasions as Leeds steeped aggressively on him.

35th minute: Pulisic struggled to get on the ball after Leeds went down to 10 men as Chelsea knocked the ball around comfortably at the back and in midfield.

42nd minute: James crossed for him a few yards out but his shot was saved by Meslier. Offside flag went up against James so it would not have counted. Pulisic slammed the net in frustration.

43rd minute: After he won the ball from Kalvin Phillips, he turned and surged away but was brutally hacked down by Phillips. The Leeds man was booked and tried to apologize to Pulisic. The American winger wasn’t happy at all.

54th minute: Pulisic clipped Phillips and gave away a free kick. He could not believe it.

55th minute: GOALLLLL! After a lovely flowing move from Chelsea, Mount brilliantly flicked the ball to Pulisic on the edge of the box and he curled home a beauty to make it 2-0. He ran to the away fans and celebrated with them at Elland Road. Lot of joy in his celebration which was lovely to see.

58th minute: ALMOST ANOTHER! A few nice touches towards goal and he curled a shot inches wide as he almost scored his second and Chelsea’s third.

75th minute: Buzzed around and linked up play well as Chelsea coasted towards three points.

78th minute: Subbed off after a great outing.

