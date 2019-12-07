Christian Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star perform?

How did USMNT star Cristian Pulisic perform in Chelsea’s defeat at Everton?

He was marked tightly throughout the game and will have quite a few lumps and bruises when he wakes up on Sunday…

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pulisic, 21, received high praise from his manager Frank Lampard after his recent performances as he believes he can reach the top level on the planet. Stop salivating, USMNT fans…

Here’s a look at how he performed against Everton, in a tough outing for the Blues and Pulisic.

2nd minute: Cesar Azpilicueta overhits a ball to him in the box as Pulisic can’t get on the end of it.

3rd minute: A ball into the box almost finds his run but Everton manage to crowd him out.

17th minute: Struggling to get into the game as Everton’s full back and wide players pushed forward. Spent most of his time defending.

20th minute: Almost got on the end of a great chance for Chelsea. Michael Keane gave the ball away and Willian and Tammy Abraham couldn’t get the ball to Pulisic.

24th minute: A run from Pulisic wins a corner for Chelsea.

25th minute: Lurking in the six yard box and a ball towards him from Kovacic was flicked over by Willian as Chelsea struggled to get going in attack.

30th minute: Lovely skill from Pulisic to nutmeg Gylfi Sigurdsson then play in Willian who crosses for Abraham. Chelsea’s leading goalscorer can’t convert. Better from Pulisic, and Chelsea.

40th minute: Pulisic cuts in down the left but his ball into the box is blocked.

45th minute: A first half of frustration for Pulisic as he was pinned back early and then roamed around the final third trying to get on the ball, but Chelsea did push their way back into the game.

Story continues

50th minute: Pulisic loses the ball 40 yards from his own goal, then Zouma shanks a clearance into the air which eventually finds Dominic Calvert-Lewin who makes it 2-0 to Everton. A comedy of errors from Chelsea.

60th minute: Gets some space in the far left corner but his cross is easily cleared by Everton’s defense.

63rd minute: Tries to dribble free in the box but is tackled. Pulisic throws his arms in the air in frustration.

69th minute: Launches a breakaway for Chelsea but is clattered into by Sidibe to win a free kick for his team.

70th minute: Moments later he fouls Sidibe, although it looked like Pulisic got an arm in the face. He complains about the foul and isn’t happy at all with the referee.

76th minute: Fouled by Sidibe on the edge of the box, but he had handled the ball moments early. More frustration for Pulisic.

80th minute: Pulisic again goes down but no free kick is given. He is furious with the referee as he is on the floor.

88th minute: Ran towards goal and clipped a lovely ball into the strikers. Then sent a tame header at the back post right at Pickford and that about summed up his day at Everton.

93rd minute: A speculative effort from distance which was well wide.