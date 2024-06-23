Christian Pulisic wastes no time opening his Copa América account ��

Advertisement

adam booker
·1 min read
Christian Pulisic has lifted the roof of AT&T Stadium with a stunning opening goal for the United States as they kick off their Copa América campaign against Bolivia this evening.

It took the Milan man just three minutes to send a rocket in off the cross-bar after a short-corner to spark wild scenes of celebration among the Arlington crowd.

With the goal, Pulisic became just the sixth man to score 30 goals as a United States international, and only American legend Landon Donovan accomplished that feat a younger age.

There was a ton of pressure on Pulisic heading into the tournament — that’s one way to respond.