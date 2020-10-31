Christian Pulisic suffers injury in warm up; Lampard reveals details

Christian Pulisic suffered an injury in the warm-up before a 3-0 win for Chelsea v Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Footage from found by our broadcast team of Pulisic slipping up in the warm up, then limping away and showing frustration as he ripped off his training bib and threw it on the ground.
At first it appeared that Pulisic turned his left ankle and lower leg when he slipped, but more details state it was another hamstring injury. He had just returned to full fitness following a nasty hamstring tear on Aug. 1 in the FA Cup final.
UPDATE: Frank Lampard confirmed that Pulisic “had a small sensation in his hamstring” and that was why he pulled out of the game in the warm-up. Lampard added that Pulisic was frustrated and the muscle will need a scan.
“He felt something on his hamstring. We tried to manage him in midweek, but we’ll see what happens in the next 24 hours. We’re talking minor, nothing serious,” Lampard said.
Returning to the venue where he scored a hat trick last season, Pulisic was in the Chelsea starting lineup but the Blues released this brief statement on the 22-year-old USMNT star.
“There’s a late change to our starting team. Timo Werner replaces Christian Pulisic and young goalkeeper Karlo Ziger is on the bench.”
Premier League news
Pulisic was rested for the UEFA Champions League trip to Krasnodar on Wednesday but caused havoc after he came off the bench to win a penalty kick, be involved in another goal and scored one himself.
This latest injury will lead to further concerns about his overall injury record, as he has now consistently suffered injuries at Borussia Dortmund and now Chelsea.
Another injury blow for Pulisic
After just returning form a long-term hamstring injury, Pulisic was having his minutes managed and this will be a blow to the USMNT winger who has become Chelsea’s top attacking talent among a host of star names.
With Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner around in the wide areas, Pulisic is undoubtedly the main man for Chelsea but he could be watching on from the sidelines for a little while.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
USMNT and Chelsea fans will be sweating on the fitness of Pulisic, as he was due to be called up by the U.S. men’s national team for their game against Wales in Swansea on Nov. 12.
It now appears his hamstring issues have resurfaced.
Christian Pulisic suffers injury in warm up; Lampard reveals details originally appeared on NBCSports.com