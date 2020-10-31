Christian Pulisic suffers injury in warm up; Lampard reveals details

Christian Pulisic suffered an injury in the warm-up before a 3-0 win for Chelsea v Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Footage from found by our broadcast team of Pulisic slipping up in the warm up, then limping away and showing frustration as he ripped off his training bib and threw it on the ground.

At first it appeared that Pulisic turned his left ankle and lower leg when he slipped, but more details state it was another hamstring injury. He had just returned to full fitness following a nasty hamstring tear on Aug. 1 in the FA Cup final.

UPDATE: Frank Lampard confirmed that Pulisic “had a small sensation in his hamstring” and that was why he pulled out of the game in the warm-up. Lampard added that Pulisic was frustrated and the muscle will need a scan.

“He felt something on his hamstring. We tried to manage him in midweek, but we’ll see what happens in the next 24 hours. We’re talking minor, nothing serious,” Lampard said.

Returning to the venue where he scored a hat trick last season, Pulisic was in the Chelsea starting lineup but the Blues released this brief statement on the 22-year-old USMNT star.

“There’s a late change to our starting team. Timo Werner replaces Christian Pulisic and young goalkeeper Karlo Ziger is on the bench.”

