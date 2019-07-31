Christian Pulisic scores first two goals for Chelsea in preseason (video)

Joey Gulino
Yahoo Sports
Christian Pulisic has scored his first two goals in a Chelsea shirt. (Getty)
Christian Pulisic has scored his first two goals in a Chelsea shirt. (Getty)

Christian Pulisic scored his first two goals in a Chelsea shirt less than 10 minutes apart on Wednesday in a preseason friendly against Red Bull Salzburg.

Pulisic’s first came in the 20th minute when he did well to control a Pedro long ball and nutmegged RBS defender Marin Pongračić with his finish:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The second arrived just eight minutes later, when Pulisic chested down another long ball from Ross Barkley with a great first touch and calmly dinked his finish past goalkeeper Cican Stankovic:

Yes, it’s only preseason, and no, RBS is not the level Pulisic will see in the Premier League on a weekly basis. But the 20-year-old American star can leak out at speed on counters and get in behind defenders, which seems like a sustainable way to threaten opponents in England’s top flight.

Chelsea won 5-3, with Barkley, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi also scoring for the Blues.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next