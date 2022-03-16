Christian Pulisic’s precise finish restores Chelsea’s UCL advantage (video)

Lille is going to be happy to see the back of Christian Pulisic, even if the Ligue 1 side will likely be out of the Champions League when the American winger drifts out of their sights.

The USMNT star scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 first-leg win over Lille and he’s scored in the second one, too, showing off plenty of what makes him special in restoring the Blues’ two-goal cushion late in the first half on Wednesday.

Chelsea handed back a goal to Lille, slipping to 2-1 on aggregate when VAR spotted a Jorginho handball and sent Burak Yilmaz to the spot for a successful penalty.

But the Blues kept working and controlled possession when Jorginho went from unlucky conceder to happy provider.

Pulisic pulled his man left and then changed directions, and Jorginho spotted the American’s darting run into the box.

There was plenty of work to do for Pulisic when he found the ball, but the tight angle did not defy his effort to make it 3-1 on aggregate heading into the break.

Americans Abroad

