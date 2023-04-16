Christian Pierce, Jacobe Covington make big INTs, receive praise from Lincoln Riley afterward

The USC Trojans’ defense was the talking point all last season and even more after the Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane. As such, Alex Grinch has questions to answer and a lot to prove with a target on his back.

However, the Trojans’ defense had its share of moments in the spring game on Saturday. Christian Pierce and Jacobe Covington made huge plays, combining for three interceptions. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were thrilled with this development.

Yes, it’s just spring ball. However, if the Trojans’ defense can improve and take a step forward, a College Football Playoff trip will be a very realistic goal in 2023 and beyond.

Covington intercepted a Malachi Nelson pass to end the game and give his side the victory.

Christian Pierce also had a huge interception in the second half.

After the game, Lincoln Riley made sure to name drop both Pierce and Covington after strong games from each of them.

With Mekhi Blackmon leaving for the NFL, the Trojans desperately need some help in the secondary, and this is an encouraging sign.

