Christian Parker leaving Broncos for role on Eagles defensive staff

Christian Parker interviewed for a couple of defensive coordinator jobs in recent weeks without landing one, but he's still set to move on from the Broncos.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Parker is leaving his post as the defensive backs coach in Denver in order to take a role on the Eagles' defensive coaching staff.

The Eagles recently hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator and Parker's first season in Denver came when Fangio was the team's head coach in 2021. Parker spent two seasons as a quality control coach with the Packers before joining the Eagles and he coached at Texas A&M and Notre Dame before jumping to the pros.

Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt has also joined the Eagles since their season ended with a playoff loss to the Buccaneers.