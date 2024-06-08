Christian Moore’s role in series finale defined versus Evansville

No. 1 national seed Tennessee (54-12) will look to advance to its third College World Series appearance in four seasons on Sunday.

The Vols will face Evansville (39-25) in a series finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium (6 p.m. EDT, ESPNU).

Christian Moore started at second base for the Vols in the series opener against Evansville, while serving as Tennessee’s designated hitter in game No. 2.

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media following Saturday’s contest. He discussed whether Moore will play in the field or not in Sunday’s series finale.

“No, he’ll play second base tomorrow,” Vitello said of Moore. “His leg was sore, was a little iffy, and that was the decision. It was 100 percent the way to go today, and the decision tomorrow will be to play him at second base. That’ll be 100 percent the way to go.”

PHOTOS: Purple Aces tie series against Tennessee baseball in Knoxville Super Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire