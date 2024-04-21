Christian Moore hits three home runs in series finale win at Kentucky

No. 3 Tennessee (33-7, 12-6 SEC) defeated No. 5 Kentucky (31-7, 15-3 SEC), 13-11, on Sunday. Tennessee clinched as series win against the Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Zander Sechrist started for Tennessee and pitched three innings, recording three strikeouts. He totaled 46 pitches, including 30 strikes, against 15 batters.

Tennessee recorded 11 hits in Sunday’s series finale, including three home runs by Christian Moore. He hit a two-run home run in the third inning, a solo home run in the seventh inning and a three-run home run in the eighth inning. Moore is now Tennessee’s leader for career home runs (46).

Kavares Tears also hit a home run for the Vols in the seventh inning.

Blake Burke went 2-for-4 in the series finale and totaled one RBI, two runs and one stolen base. He extended his hit streak to 30 games, a Tennessee program record.

The Vols will next play on Tuesday against Western Carolina. First pitch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire