Christian Moore extends on-base streak to 13 games

Christian Moore extended his on-base streak to 13 games on Tuesday in No. 1 Tennessee’s (40-9, 17-7 SEC), 6-3, win against Queens (12-37, 8-16 ASUN) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Moore went 2-for-3 against the Royals. He totaled two walks, one RBI and one run.

“I spent a lot of time in this cage, where we are now, in the offseason,” Moore said after Tennessee’s win against Queens. “Obviously, the year I had last year was decent, in my opinion, but I always want to get better and try to improve. Just wanted to cut down on the strikeouts this year, so just try to work on that and hitting spin ball and stay in kind of my approach, also understanding what teams want to do to me as well.

“Last year, I think I was just up there like I’m going to hit what I want to get, but you’re not going to, that’s just not going to happen. You’re going to have to hit what they throw you, so you better be able to adjust.”

